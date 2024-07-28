Reliable energy
Data protection for photovoltaics: why it’s important
Domestic quality and strict European standards create trust and reliability - a strong argument for investing in solar energy. At the same time, data security is essential for the protection of critical infrastructure such as photovoltaic systems.
Cyber threats are lurking everywhere, but Europe is standing resolutely against them! With state-of-the-art technology and the strictest data protection guidelines, Europe is setting new standards for the security of sensitive information. Domestic innovation and trust go hand in hand to protect your digital treasures. Welcome to the world of data security - made in Europe.
Photovoltaic systems are also an important part of the critical infrastructure. For this reason, data security is also of central importance for PV systems in order to ward off cyber attacks and ensure the smooth operation and stability of the power grid.
Cooperation for peak performance
The inverter is the heart of every PV system, converting the direct current generated into usable alternating current and controlling all energy flows. "With an inverter from Fronius, we are committed to complying with European data protection standards," emphasizes Dr. Anja Schmidt, Managing Director of Krone Sonne.
Thanks to the partnership with Fronius, Krone Sonne guarantees the highest product quality and safety as well as unsurpassed reliability. The common goal for customers: Sustainable and safe solar power "made in Austria" with the highest quality standards.
"Many private house builders who want to obtain their energy from the sun often don't even know that with Krone Sonne, the PV solution is within reach," says Dr. Christian Lebelhuber, Managing Director of Krone Sonne. "We are the domestic answer to the energy transition." Krone Sonne, together with Bessere Energie and, more recently, Fronius, an Austrian company with a long tradition, stands for the highest quality and reliability in solar technology.
Thanks to their first-class quality and comprehensive service, photovoltaic systems are a worthwhile long-term investment. They enable significant cost savings and at the same time make an important contribution to reducing CO2 emissions, thereby actively supporting the energy transition.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
