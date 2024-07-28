Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Reliable energy

Data protection for photovoltaics: why it’s important

Nachrichten
28.07.2024 08:00

Domestic quality and strict European standards create trust and reliability - a strong argument for investing in solar energy. At the same time, data security is essential for the protection of critical infrastructure such as photovoltaic systems. 

comment0 Kommentare

Cyber threats are lurking everywhere, but Europe is standing resolutely against them! With state-of-the-art technology and the strictest data protection guidelines, Europe is setting new standards for the security of sensitive information. Domestic innovation and trust go hand in hand to protect your digital treasures. Welcome to the world of data security - made in Europe.

Photovoltaic systems are also an important part of the critical infrastructure. For this reason, data security is also of central importance for PV systems in order to ward off cyber attacks and ensure the smooth operation and stability of the power grid.

Photovoltaic systems are an important part of the critical infrastructure - so high security standards are absolutely essential here. (Bild: Krone Sonne)
Photovoltaic systems are an important part of the critical infrastructure - so high security standards are absolutely essential here.
(Bild: Krone Sonne)

Cooperation for peak performance
The inverter is the heart of every PV system, converting the direct current generated into usable alternating current and controlling all energy flows. "With an inverter from Fronius, we are committed to complying with European data protection standards," emphasizes Dr. Anja Schmidt, Managing Director of Krone Sonne.

Thanks to the partnership with Fronius, Krone Sonne guarantees the highest product quality and safety as well as unsurpassed reliability. The common goal for customers: Sustainable and safe solar power "made in Austria" with the highest quality standards.

"Many private house builders who want to obtain their energy from the sun often don't even know that with Krone Sonne, the PV solution is within reach," says Dr. Christian Lebelhuber, Managing Director of Krone Sonne. "We are the domestic answer to the energy transition." Krone Sonne, together with Bessere Energie and, more recently, Fronius, an Austrian company with a long tradition, stands for the highest quality and reliability in solar technology.

Thanks to their first-class quality and comprehensive service, photovoltaic systems are a worthwhile long-term investment. They enable significant cost savings and at the same time make an important contribution to reducing CO2 emissions, thereby actively supporting the energy transition.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sandra Beck
Sandra Beck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf