Data protection for photovoltaics: why it’s important

"Many private house builders who want to obtain their energy from the sun often don't even know that with Krone Sonne, the PV solution is within reach," says Dr. Christian Lebelhuber, Managing Director of Krone Sonne. "We are the domestic answer to the energy transition." Krone Sonne, together with Bessere Energie and, more recently, Fronius, an Austrian company with a long tradition, stands for the highest quality and reliability in solar technology.