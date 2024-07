The prodigal daughter returns home to Rheindorf

The third test awaits today - and it will be a very special one. Starting at 1:30 p.m., the women of SC Freiburg will host ÖFB team striker and former Altach player Eileen Campbell. "Eileen is and remains a child of this club," says Summer. "We are proud that we were able to play our part in getting her to where she is now." It's also a special game for the 23-year-old - after all, she still has close contact with her former teammates and enjoys playing with Sarah Schneider and Co. when she's not playing.