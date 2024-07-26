Court of Audit scrutinized FH Vorarlberg

Several sources of money bubble up

In Burgenland, the state funds came directly from the state budget. This is different in Vorarlberg, where there are also donations from illwerke vkw AG, a state-owned company. Another difference: unlike the FH Burgenland, the FH Vorarlberg received indirect funding by charging rents that were not in line with the market. Specifically, in 2022, FH Burgenland had to pay an average rent per square meter that was around five times higher than that of FH Vorarlberg. The financial resources attributable to the state of Vorarlberg were therefore not easy to determine, and the financing of the FH Vorarlberg was less transparent than that in Burgenland.