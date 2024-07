Up Austria’s highest mountain at the age of 70

To mark his milestone birthday on July 30, the former professional athlete is planning a spectacular campaign: "I want to cycle up the Grossglockner in 70 minutes at the age of 70," announces the sprightly East Tyrolean, who is still cycling diligently for a good cause. Looking back on his successful career in professional sport, he also remembers the 10th Großglockner race - when he won the day. "I am very proud of this trophy, which I keep carefully in a special place. Now I'm competing once again."