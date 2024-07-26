Good chances of winning gold
“I’m a little crook”! Olympian on OnlyFans
British synchronized jumper Jack Laugher is now also active on the OnlyFans platform. The gold medal winner from Rio 2016 also has high hopes of winning gold in Paris. However, his sport is not lucrative, which is why he is looking for additional income: "I'm a bit of a crook," says the 29-year-old.
Laugher describes himself as a "small-time crook" because he feels compelled to generate additional income alongside his career as a professional athlete. This is how he came across the "OnlyFans" platform: "Obviously I have something that people want and I'm happy to use it. I'm a bit of a crook and I want a bit more money if I can."
However, the Brit didn't create his "OnlyFans" account as a joke: "I'm almost 30 now, I'm one of the top three in the world and I only earn 33,000 euros a year. That's not the salary you'd expect for an athlete. Sure, you can live with it. But I have to make sure I have something on top of that," explains the Olympian in an interview with "The Telegraph".
Never cross the line
On the adult portal, the 29-year-old can be seen with a bare upper body and skimpy swimming trunks. But that's as far as it goes - the Brit doesn't want to show himself completely naked. If you want to use the service, you have to pay ten dollars a month or 102 dollars for a year. A good extra income for the athlete, who used to work in bars or as an underwear model on the side.
In sporting terms, the gold medal winner at the Rio Olympics is still one of the world's absolute best. In Paris, too, he has justified hopes of winning a medal, and even another gold medal is a distinct possibility.
