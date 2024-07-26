German sentenced to death cries on TV

Authoritarian Belarus is the last country in Europe to still carry out the death penalty, which is carried out by firing squad. The Federal Foreign Office in Berlin had stated that the case was known. The man is receiving consular assistance. The death penalty is a cruel and inhumane form of punishment that Germany rejects under all circumstances, they said in an angry statement. However, the office did not comment on a negotiation offer submitted by Minsk. The Foreign Ministry in Minsk announced that it had made proposals to Berlin on how to resolve the situation. No details were given.