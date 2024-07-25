Ticks, mosquitoes & co.
These dangers lurk in the “Austrian jungle”
In extreme cases, a wasp sting can kill allergy sufferers. But there are other very dangerous insects out there.
Actually, it is just a butterfly that - once hatched - flutters around in a mouse-brown color and is of little interest to anyone except die-hard entomologists. But as a caterpillar, the oak processionary moth is pretty nasty and an unpleasant fellow inhabitant in nature. Once poked or even touched unintentionally, the otherwise quite inconspicuous moth extends its stinging hairs, which then penetrate the skin via thousands of small bites.
A common allergic reaction is hives (urticaria). It occurs around 15 to 60 minutes after contact with the hairs. The characteristic reddish, itchy wheals appear particularly on the arms and neck.
Change clothes immediately in the event of a nettle attack
If you have been attacked out there, your only option is to run away - so change your clothes as quickly as possible, take a shower and wash your hair thoroughly. At the same time, control teams have to move out to the ecological hotspots - such as the parks at Schönbrunn.
In addition, a namesake of the moth, the oak web bug, is increasingly causing problems in nature. Admittedly, its sting on the skin feels almost like a caress against the caterpillars.
Wasp stings can be fatal
Worse, however, are the particularly aggressive and unexpectedly stinging common wasps - as the genus is called - due to this year's warm and humid tropical weather. The worst possible allergic reaction: anaphylactic shock.
This can be life-threatening for the person affected. However, there is also the somewhat more peaceful German wasp. However, because it builds its burrows visibly, this species - in contrast to its hidden "common" relatives - is much more likely to be killed.
New tick species runs after victims for 100 meters
It is also important to be on the lookout for the increasingly common Hyalomma ticks in fields, meadows and at the edge of forests. They are regarded as carriers of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever: a viral disease for which there is no vaccination and no medication. Particularly frightening: the African bloodsucker species hunts actively, has good eyesight and runs so fast that it can follow its victims for up to a hundred meters.
Keyword gels! These bloodsuckers have also multiplied explosively this summer. But beware: climate change is now attracting more Asian tiger mosquitoes. The "Aedes albopictus" are possible carriers of over 20 different pathogens.
Our luck: they are still rare in this country. But in view of climate change, they will sooner or later become indigenous and ineradicable in the "Austrian jungle" with ecological certainty.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.