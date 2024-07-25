These dangers lurk in the “Austrian jungle”

New tick species runs after victims for 100 meters

It is also important to be on the lookout for the increasingly common Hyalomma ticks in fields, meadows and at the edge of forests. They are regarded as carriers of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever: a viral disease for which there is no vaccination and no medication. Particularly frightening: the African bloodsucker species hunts actively, has good eyesight and runs so fast that it can follow its victims for up to a hundred meters.