Family of cat shot twice worried
As reported, an animal abuser shot the house cat "Karli" twice. The owner family took one bullet out of the cat's body themselves, one lodged in its stomach. The four-year-old boy, who owns the four-legged friend, suffers with his poor pet. The family will soon be going on vacation "with a stomach ache".
"We can't explain why someone would shoot 'Karli'" - family father Wolfgang A. from Senftenbach would like an explanation for the crime. "If 'Karli' has annoyed someone, for example by going into the garden or doing something else, then they should tell us or chase him away for all I care, but you don't have to shoot at a cat," says the man from Innviertel.
On Tuesday morning, as usual, the cat had been let into the house "for breakfast". "That's when we noticed that something was wrong and we saw that there was something stuck between the eyes," reports the owner, and: "Together we used tweezers to remove the foreign body and saw that it was a projectile."
"Karli's" brother died in an accident
The family took 'Karli' to the vet, who x-rayed the cat for safety, as he had already discovered a hidden bullet wound once before. This time too: another bullet was visible in her stomach. At first, the vet wanted to remove it. Because it was deep in the body but had not caused any serious injuries, it remained inside. "It should encapsulate itself," explains the owner, whose four-year-old son is very worried about 'Karli'.
Our son has already experienced a painful loss with the death of 'Karli's' brother. Now, of course, he is worried about his cat.
He has already had to cope with the loss of "Karli's" cat brother, who also moved to the family from the farm about a year ago as a baby - he was run over by a car.
Police ask for information
In the meantime, "Karli" is running around the garden again without a care in the world. But the fact that the shooter is still unidentified is causing the family great concern. Especially when they go on vacation in the near future, they will be worried about "Karli" as long as the animal abuser is not caught.
The Aurolzmünster police will accept any information about him - also anonymously (059133/4242).
