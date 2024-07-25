More and more people are working in extreme heat

UN sees "epidemic of extreme heat"

According to the UN, humanity is suffering from an "epidemic of extreme heat" of its own making. "One thing that unites our divided world is the fact that we are all getting hotter and hotter," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York on Thursday. Billions of people are "facing an epidemic of extreme heat and are stewing in increasingly deadly heatwaves with temperatures of over 50 degrees Celsius", he added.