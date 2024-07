Duo ordered 20,000 euros of counterfeit money on the Darknet

The Upper Austrian State Criminal Police Office, the Austrian National Bank and the Federal Criminal Police Office worked together on the case and were able to clear up a series of counterfeit bills in the Salzkammergut region. A 20-year-old from the district of Gmunden and a 21-year-old from the district of Vöcklabruck are said to have ordered fake banknotes on the Darknet - the encrypted part of the internet - and used them to make payments.