Styrian reporting office: “Crises promote hate”

In 2017, the free app "BanHate" (meaning "ban hate") was launched by the Extremism Prevention Office of the Province of Styria and the City of Graz. This made them pioneers throughout Austria.

How does reporting via app work?

After registering, anyone can anonymously report hate postings from social media or messenger services and document them with screenshots, including hate crimes outside of the internet.

What happens to my report?

Experts from the Extremism Prevention Center will check the report, document the facts and forward the results to the relevant authorities if necessary. You can track the status in the app.

What can I do with it?

If a posting is criminally relevant (e.g. under the Prohibition Act), the author can be reported and subsequently convicted. In addition, the posting can be deleted.