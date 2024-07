Computer glitch: everything stood still

But that was by no means all: operations had to be canceled, ambulances closed, pharmacies could no longer access prescriptions from GPs, ATMs stopped dispensing money and shoppers in supermarkets were urged to pay in cash because cards were no longer working. Even fully automated car factories came to a standstill, in short: the biggest computer breakdown to date had fatal consequences in individual countries around the world and in individual industries. Fortunately, the mega-breakdown was resolved step by step after a few hours. The damage is likely to run into the billions. The grotesque thing is that the catastrophe was triggered by a system that was supposed to provide greater security.