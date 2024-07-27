My blood pressure is too high – what should I know?

The optimum blood pressure is below 120/80 and high blood pressure starts at 140/90. The minimum target for treatment is a blood pressure below 140/90.

Influenceable risk factors for high blood pressure are

Smoking,

Smoking, Obesity (morbid overweight),

Obesity (morbid overweight), a high-salt diet (more than 3 g/day),

a high-salt diet (more than 3 g/day), high alcohol and/or caffeine consumption,

high alcohol and/or caffeine consumption, lack of exercise,

lack of exercise, emotional stress and

emotional stress and lack of sleep (less than 7 hours per night).

Factors that cannot be influenced are older age and family risk.

To reduce salt, fewer ready meals, processed foods, salt when cooking and salting at the table should be consumed, while fresh and unprocessed foods should be preferred.