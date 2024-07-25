The athletes had to complete twelve rounds (one round is six rounds) with six arrows each (one pass), they go forward themselves and pull them out of the target. Before doing so, they cross off the arrows, i.e. make a small mark on the target so that you can see later which holes were already there. An adjudicator is consulted in the event of disputed decisions.

Whoever loses is out

The 24-year-old Straka's next appearance is on the big stage. It can all be over after a few minutes, as the direct elimination and matches continue. However, each pairing gets their big moment, while everyone was in action at the same time in the placement round. "The big stage is what I'm looking forward to the most. We stand in pairs and shoot three arrows each. And then you see who has the higher score, who gets two points. If you get six points, you win. If you lose, you're out immediately, unfortunately."