One-time Bond George Lazenby goes into retirement

Only Bond once

George Lazenby played James Bond in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" in 1969. As the direct successor to original Bond Sean Connery, the ex-model landed the coveted role without any acting experience. "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" (original title), which also starred Diana Rigg and Telly Savalas, is now regarded as a classic and one of the best James Bond films. However, Lazenby turned down a contract for further 007 films on the recommendation of his agent at the time. He later regretted this decision, as he admitted in interviews.