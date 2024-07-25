Getting older is no fun
One-time Bond George Lazenby goes into retirement
Former James Bond actor George Lazenby (84) is retiring. The Australian announced on social media that he would be withdrawing completely from the public eye.
"So from today I will no longer be acting or appearing in public, giving interviews or signing autographs," wrote the former 007 on Facebook, X and Instagram. "It was fun, but getting older is no fun."
Not an easy decision
Retiring from the public eye was not an easy decision, Lazenby explained, but it was now time to retire. "Now I can focus on spending more time with my family," he wrote. "My sincere thanks to everyone out there for your love and support over the years. It has meant a lot to me."
Head injury after a fall
Last November, the 84-year-old fell at his home in Los Angeles and injured his head. After a stay in hospital, he recovered from the injury at home. "It's not easy getting older," his manager said afterwards, "but at 84, George has definitely shown what a fighter he is." It is not known whether his withdrawal from the public eye is related to the accident.
Only Bond once
George Lazenby played James Bond in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" in 1969. As the direct successor to original Bond Sean Connery, the ex-model landed the coveted role without any acting experience. "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" (original title), which also starred Diana Rigg and Telly Savalas, is now regarded as a classic and one of the best James Bond films. However, Lazenby turned down a contract for further 007 films on the recommendation of his agent at the time. He later regretted this decision, as he admitted in interviews.
Bond star guest
The big acting career then failed to materialize. Instead, 007 dominated Lazenby's life. Until a few years ago, he regularly appeared as a star guest at James Bond events around the world. Most recently, he took part in a documentary series about the famous secret agent. The 2017 film "Becoming Bond", a mixture of feature film and documentary, tells the story of his career with a twinkle in his eye.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
