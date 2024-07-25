After evasive maneuver
Austrian Armed Forces truck tips over a slope in Tyrol
An Austrian Armed Forces truck had an accident in the Tyrolean Ötztal on Wednesday afternoon! The truck left the road after an evasive maneuver and tipped over a slope. The three occupants, aged between 20 and 28, were unlucky.
According to the police, the accident happened at around 1.45 pm in the municipality of Oetz. As the police confirmed in response to a Krone inquiry, it was a military truck. "A 16-ton truck," the spokesperson specified.
Left the road after a bend
The 28-year-old driver was driving the truck on the Kühtaistraße (L237) coming from Kühtai in the direction of Oetz, when the vehicle "left the road after a bend due to an evasive maneuver, slid against a road marker and then tipped down the slope," the executive reported.
The driver and two other occupants, aged 20 and 25, were able to free themselves from the vehicle and make an emergency call.
Occupants remained uninjured
The truck finally came to a standstill "hanging upside down in the trees". "The driver and two other occupants, aged 20 and 25, were able to free themselves from the vehicle and make an emergency call", the investigators continued. All were uninjured.
Several hours of recovery work
The truck was damaged to an as yet unknown extent. The L237 was only passable to a limited extent during the recovery work, which took several hours. The Oetzerau volunteer fire department, the Haiming road maintenance department and the Austrian Armed Forces were deployed.
