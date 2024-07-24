Failed landing
Paraglider smashed through the roof of a wooden hut
A training flight by a 59-year-old German ended painfully on Wednesday. Shortly before landing, a gust of wind caught him ...
The 59-year-old German citizen took off from the Emberger Alm with his paraglider on his training flight to Greifenburg. Just a few moments before landing, everything took a dangerous turn. "During the landing approach, it shifted sideways, presumably due to strong easterly winds, so that the height for a safe landing approach could no longer be reached," reported the police.
Then there was bad luck, as there would have been sufficient free space in the area. "The 59-year-old ended up in a wooden hut," said the police. The man tore a hole in the tiled roof and was trapped there - his umbrella was hanging down on the other side.
Rescue via ladder
"We were able to secure the pilot using a TMB-32 and a safety rope until the ladder was set up for the rescue inside the building," said the Greifenburg fire brigade, which was deployed with 10 firefighters, describing the rescue.
"The pilot was then able to climb down the ladder himself and was treated by the rescue team. In the meantime, the paraglider was recovered from the roof and could be handed over undamaged." Fortunately, the man only escaped with minor injuries and a good scare.
