Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Failed landing

Paraglider smashed through the roof of a wooden hut

Nachrichten
24.07.2024 20:19

A training flight by a 59-year-old German ended painfully on Wednesday. Shortly before landing, a gust of wind caught him ...

comment0 Kommentare

The 59-year-old German citizen took off from the Emberger Alm with his paraglider on his training flight to Greifenburg. Just a few moments before landing, everything took a dangerous turn. "During the landing approach, it shifted sideways, presumably due to strong easterly winds, so that the height for a safe landing approach could no longer be reached," reported the police.

The pilot was able to hold on to himself. (Bild: Feuerwehren der Marktgemeinde Greifenburg)
The pilot was able to hold on to himself.
(Bild: Feuerwehren der Marktgemeinde Greifenburg)
The man was secured with a rope. (Bild: Feuerwehren der Marktgemeinde Greifenburg)
The man was secured with a rope.
(Bild: Feuerwehren der Marktgemeinde Greifenburg)
The glider was hanging down on the other side. (Bild: Feuerwehren der Marktgemeinde Greifenburg)
The glider was hanging down on the other side.
(Bild: Feuerwehren der Marktgemeinde Greifenburg)

Then there was bad luck, as there would have been sufficient free space in the area. "The 59-year-old ended up in a wooden hut," said the police. The man tore a hole in the tiled roof and was trapped there - his umbrella was hanging down on the other side.

Rescue via ladder
"We were able to secure the pilot using a TMB-32 and a safety rope until the ladder was set up for the rescue inside the building," said the Greifenburg fire brigade, which was deployed with 10 firefighters, describing the rescue.

"The pilot was then able to climb down the ladder himself and was treated by the rescue team. In the meantime, the paraglider was recovered from the roof and could be handed over undamaged." Fortunately, the man only escaped with minor injuries and a good scare.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Felix Justich
Felix Justich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf