After the disaster in Thörl: soldiers are now moving in

80 soldiers deployed in the Voitsberg district

The Austrian Armed Forces have been deployed to numerous locations in Upper and Western Styria since the beginning of July. There are currently still 80 sappers in the Hirzmannsperre and Gößnitzgraben areas (Voitsberg district). Pioneer boats are being used to recover driftwood in the reservoir before it can lead to blockages. In addition, the tributaries of the reservoir are being cleared of damaged wood. This operation will probably continue until the weekend.