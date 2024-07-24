Curious Austria move
This wandering bird should be the new WAC striker!
Wolfsberg coach Didi Kühbauer has been eagerly awaiting reinforcements: He should finally get one for the offense. And: Austria Klagenfurt have a curious ticket campaign.
When will reinforcements finally arrive in the offense? WAC coach Didi Kühbauer is already sitting on coals. But now it should be time!
Trained at Red Bull
David Atanga will soon be presented in the Lavanttal. The 27-year-old Ghanaian is no stranger to Austria, having trained at Red Bull Ghana and played for Liefering and Salzburg, as well as Mattersburg, St. Pölten and Admira.
In Belgium's 2nd division
Most recently, the versatile attacker played for Ostend in the Belgian 2nd division - but only scored two goals and provided one assist as a center forward and right winger. The good news is that Atanga, who has also had a taste of German second division football for Holstein Kiel, Heidenheim and Greuther Fürth, is without a club and therefore available on a free transfer!
Ten clubs
In addition to the "Wandervogel", who has already played for ten (!) clubs, midfielder Chibuike Nwaiwu (Nigeria), who has long been known to "Krone" readers, is also set to join the WAC.
Winning bonuses for your own team are common practice in professional soccer. Now Bundesliga club Austria Klagenfurt is breaking new ground! Because in the coming season, season ticket holders can also look forward to 5 euros for every home win. "We really appreciate the support of our supporters, which is why we want to give them a direct share in our success in this way," explains managing director Peer Jaekel.
This means that if Violett win four games at home, as they did in the previous season, season ticket holders will save €20 on their next season ticket. But of course there is still room for improvement. So far, 1250 season tickets have been sold for the season starting on August 3. However, the competitive matches start tomorrow away in the ÖFB Cup at Regionalliga-Ost promoted Gloggnitz in Lower Austria.
It will be a generational duel on the coaching bench: former master Peter Pacult (64) against Thomas Eckbauer (36), who was promoted from "co" to boss last season. Gloggnitz have already suffered their first defeat in the Cup: On Saturday, the regional league champions suffered a 4-0 rebuff in the Lower Austrian Supercup against cup winners Korneuburg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.