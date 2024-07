Roland Düringer: Fuck-me-nothing in slippers

Years since he stepped on the gas on the race track

Facial expressions, punchlines - Düringer entertains to the point, paying tribute to his acting teacher Herwig Seeböck, but also to his parents, who were characterized by fear. He became a fucking me-nothing: Nevertheless, he hasn't stepped on the gas on the motorcycle track for years, he reveals to the guests, among whom he mingles before his performance and also during the interval.