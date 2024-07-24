“The principle of hope” applies to industry from 2025

"The hoped-for autumn upturn will unfortunately not materialize, we expect stagnation until mid-2025," explains Timo Springer, President of the Carinthian Federation of Industry. "From then on, the principle of hope applies. The mood among industrial companies is poor." This is shown by a survey of 61 companies with a total of 22,000 employees, and the topic of job cuts is also on the agenda. "Over a fifth are considering cutting jobs in the coming months, and this also affects large companies," warns the IV President. "20 percent real cost increases in personnel will be difficult to achieve."