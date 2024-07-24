Young woman injured
Wanted a photo: cow rams tourist’s horn into her leg
A tourist from the Netherlands was attacked and seriously injured by a cow in the Tyrolean Ötztal valley late on Tuesday afternoon. The 27-year-old wanted to take a photo of the animal when it suddenly stood up and rammed its horn into the woman's leg. The injured woman was flown to hospital by helicopter.
According to the police, the cow attack occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in Sölden on a hiking trail below the "Gahe Line" mountain bike trail.
The 27-year-old Dutch woman and her German companion (33) were walking downhill from the "Gampe Thaya" mountain pasture towards Sölden when they noticed four cows lying next to the trail.
When the 27-year-old wanted to take a photo, one cow stood up and poked her in the thigh with a horn.
Die Ermittler
Animal photo shoot ends fatally
The woman obviously wanted to capture this idyllic scene - but the cows were not in the mood for a photo shoot. "When the 27-year-old wanted to take a photo, a cow stood up and poked her in the thigh with a horn," said the investigators.
To hospital by emergency helicopter
The holidaymaker suffered serious injuries. Her companion came to her aid and brought her back to the hiking trail. There she was first treated by the mountain rescue team and then flown to Zams Hospital by emergency helicopter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.