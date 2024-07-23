Police counter: "No restrictions"

However, the police emphasized that there had been no restrictions on site. Those detained had had the opportunity to make phone calls. "If detainees helped to establish their identity and reported this to the officers on site, they were able to leave the kettle immediately and go to a toilet," it said. "In two medical emergencies, the emergency services were called immediately." The detention of the group of people began at 4.30 p.m. and ended at 10 p.m., the police said. Ten people refused to identify themselves and were then taken to the police detention center (PAZ).