Following the demonstration by the far-right Identitarians, left-wing counter-demonstrators made accusations against the police on Tuesday. The police had acted "brutally, disproportionately and in some cases unlawfully".
According to the left-wing counter-demonstrators, they were detained by the police in the Herrengasse area for several hours.
In a statement, an activist criticized the police action on Saturday in the area of the Herrengasse subway station. Demonstrators had been "encircled by the police for hours without any reason being given". "There was no way for them to go to the toilet or get food and water - and that in the middle of summer," said the activist.
271 identities arrested
The Vienna Provincial Police Directorate emphasized that 271 identities had to be established in this area because the participants in the counter-demonstration had allegedly knocked over police barriers and thrown stones and bottles at police officers. Identity checks therefore had to be carried out on suspicion of resisting public authority and on suspicion of serious communal violence in accordance with the Code of Criminal Procedure.
Police counter: "No restrictions"
However, the police emphasized that there had been no restrictions on site. Those detained had had the opportunity to make phone calls. "If detainees helped to establish their identity and reported this to the officers on site, they were able to leave the kettle immediately and go to a toilet," it said. "In two medical emergencies, the emergency services were called immediately." The detention of the group of people began at 4.30 p.m. and ended at 10 p.m., the police said. Ten people refused to identify themselves and were then taken to the police detention center (PAZ).
"Participants in a sit-in blockade were arrested"
Another accusation made by the demonstrators concerned the detention at the PAZ. "Participants in a sit-in blockade were arrested and detained for hours in the police detention center, although they could only be accused of an administrative offense," the statement read. They were denied basic rights, such as access to medication, hygiene products and telephone calls to the outside world, the activist said. However, there have been no such complaints in the PAZ, the police emphasized when asked.
52 people provisionally arrested
According to the executive, 52 people were provisionally arrested under administrative criminal law. The last person was released from the PAZ on Sunday afternoon. There were 65 charges for administrative offenses - such as blocking a sit-in or not registering an assembly.
Criticism of the use of batons and pepper spray
The activist also criticized the use of batons and pepper spray by the police to stop a spontaneous demonstration. "This led to several demonstrators being injured", it was emphasized.
The police argue that several masked people in small groups tried to disrupt the march and the final rally on Freyung and that weapons were used as a result. "The entire operation will be evaluated, just like any other large-scale operation," said the provincial police headquarters.
