Strong tourism, fewer exports

Hopfner warns of "deindustrialization"

With an export value per capita of 32,366 euros, Vorarlberg is in second place behind Upper Austria in a comparison of federal states. The most important trading partner by far is and remains Germany, which alone accounted for 28% of Vorarlberg's exports in 2023 (around EUR 3.7 billion) and supplied 37% of imports (around EUR 3.5 billion). A total of 60 percent of Vorarlberg's exports went to the EU, while 65 percent of imports came from these countries. Industrial production in Vorarlberg fell by 4.5 percent last year, and the construction industry also recorded significant losses. On the other hand, the development in tourism was extremely positive: in the 2023 summer season, 1.4 million vacation guests (+6.9 percent) booked almost 4.5 million overnight stays (+4.2 percent).