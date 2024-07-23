Vorteilswelt
After Saudi rumors

Pep Guardiola puts his foot down on De Bruyne

Nachrichten
23.07.2024 11:25

After rumors about Kevin De Bruyne's transfer to Saudi Arabia kept surfacing, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has now put his foot down. "No, Kevin (De Bruyne) will not leave."

comment0 Kommentare

Al-Ittihad are said to have made intensive efforts to sign the Belgian. Various media outlets and transfer experts have even spoken of an agreement. The 33-year-old's comments in an interview with the Belgian newspaper "Het Laatste Nieuws" a few weeks ago also caused a stir. "I have more than enough money. But if an absurdly high amount is offered, then that would also be for my family, my relatives, my grandchildren, my great-grandchildren and my friends," said De Bruyne.

Guardiola has now put an end to the rumors and made a clear statement about the attacking midfielder at a press conference: "No, Kevin (De Bruyne) will not leave. If anyone wants to leave, we will talk about it."

What else is City doing in the transfer market?
And the Spanish top coach also announced that not many more players will come in this transfer period. "Of course there are possibilities until the last day, I will not rule out that we will still sign players, but I think we will have 85.9 percent of the same team. And I feel very comfortable with that because, above all, the human quality we have in the squad will be difficult to replace," said Guardiola.

De Bruyne, who lost out to France in the round of 16 with Belgium at the European Championship, is expected to return to training with the Skyblues at the City Football Academy on August 5, when Guardiola and his team return from the USA. De Bruyne's contract with City runs for another year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

