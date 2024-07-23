Pep Guardiola puts his foot down on De Bruyne

What else is City doing in the transfer market?

And the Spanish top coach also announced that not many more players will come in this transfer period. "Of course there are possibilities until the last day, I will not rule out that we will still sign players, but I think we will have 85.9 percent of the same team. And I feel very comfortable with that because, above all, the human quality we have in the squad will be difficult to replace," said Guardiola.