Sports director open
Max Eberl admits: “Christoph and I are annoyed!”
It took a long time for FC Bayern to introduce Vincent Kompany as their new coach. The Munich club had the Belgian on their list right from the start, as sporting director Max Eberl has now revealed. However, he is annoyed that they did not seek contact with the former Burnley coach earlier.
"The search for a coach is a long story, everyone has noticed that," said Eberl in the Sky interview, making no secret of the fact that the search for a successor to Thomas Tuchel turned out to be more complicated than expected.
One name that is said to have been discussed from the outset is that of Kompany. "We always had Vincent on the list. Christoph (Freund, editor's note) and I are annoyed that we didn't seek talks earlier," admits the 50-year-old.
"Catcher of men"
Eberl is convinced that the fact that they finally invited Kompany to negotiations was the right choice: "Vincent is a great person, a man-catcher who clearly knows how he wants to play soccer. Of course you could put a question mark over it, he was relegated with Burnley. But you have to look deeper. How did he play soccer? Which players did he have at his disposal? We have had very intensive discussions about the squad in recent weeks."
The former Manchester City captain also knows how big dressing rooms work, as he was Pep Guardiola's "extended arm" for years. The season's goals under the new coach? "To win everything! Of course there is a lot of pressure, but FC Bayern is always the club to chase, in all competitions. The Champions League final is a big goal, but there's still a long way to go." It should work out with Kompany ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.