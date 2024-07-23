Max Eberl admits: “Christoph and I are annoyed!”

"Catcher of men"

Eberl is convinced that the fact that they finally invited Kompany to negotiations was the right choice: "Vincent is a great person, a man-catcher who clearly knows how he wants to play soccer. Of course you could put a question mark over it, he was relegated with Burnley. But you have to look deeper. How did he play soccer? Which players did he have at his disposal? We have had very intensive discussions about the squad in recent weeks."