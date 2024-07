150 meters: Hiker (55) fell to his death

The 55-year-old set off on his hike in the early hours of July 21: The man from the district of Spittal wanted to hike from the Gößkarspeichersee lake to the Winterleiten summit in the area of the Gießener Hütte in the municipality of Malta. He first hiked along the Winterleiten ridge in the direction of the Zigmontspitze - then the accident happened.