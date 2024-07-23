More special needs even for the youngest children

Too little information for elementary school

This information would be so important "because there are currently problems with the transfer of information when transferring from kindergarten to elementary school", argues the SPÖ politician. This means that elementary school do not know enough about children who come to them with special educational needs. They have to start "de facto from scratch" and it takes "a semester to find out what a child needs". An unacceptable situation, says Margreiter: "Especially at this early stage of education, no time should be lost, and to ensure this, forward-looking planning is needed."