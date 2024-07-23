Because a dog barked
Vienna: Woman and four-legged friend kicked to death
Beatrix Sch. is still in deep shock. She and her two dogs were seriously injured Sunday morning on a hiking trail in Vienna-Döbling by as yet unknown perpetrators - over a trifle.
What was supposed to be a nice outing with the two dogs to the Hermannskogel in Döbling turned out to be a nightmare for the 62-year-old. The result: a runaway dog, a second four-legged friend with a bruised ribcage, numerous abrasions, bruises and a broken metacarpal bone, including a charge of grievous bodily harm. But right from the start.
Attack without warning
"I wanted to go for a walk with my two dogs on Sunday morning. A sporty couple with two dark dachshunds came towards us at Agneswiese," recalls the Klosterneuburg woman. And she tells the "Krone" newspaper: "The dogs greeted each other happily. My 'Mitty' also likes to bark on such occasions. Everything was peaceful."
But that was soon to change. "Without any warning and without a word, the woman approached and suddenly started to step on 'Mitty'. He barked even louder, of course. I shouted: 'Stop it!' She continued to kick 'Mitty'. I then threw myself protectively between her and my darling," recalls Ms. Sch.
"Tried to protect my face"
But the ordeal did not end there. The shocked dog had broken free and fled - but the attacker's anger had obviously not yet dissipated. "The woman suddenly started kicking me. I could only hold my arms in front of my face as she continued to kick my head." And the companion? "He just watched as she kicked me."
Only after a while did the attacker let go. The couple and the two dachshunds stormed off. "I slowly pulled myself up. My second dog, 'Roxi', was sitting on the side of the path, completely terrified, but must have taken a bit of a beating too."
Injured and covered in blood, Ms. Sch. set off in search of her fugitive pet. "Fortunately, a nice couple had discovered him and looked after him in the meantime."
Dogs and owners receive medical treatment
The two dogs were then taken to the veterinary clinic for emergency medical treatment, including x-rays. Beatrix Sch. was taken to the emergency room by her son. The result: the metacarpal bone of the fifth finger was broken. Extensive abrasions, bruises and hematomas on the forearms, hands, elbows and knees.
Offense: grievous bodily harm. Beatrix Sch. also immediately filed a complaint, which is available to the "Krone". And she is now hoping for help from the public: "Maybe someone knows the couple. You can also leave anonymous tips with the police."
Who knows the perpetrators?
The description: "Both very slim, wearing sportswear. She is shorter than me (165 cm), slim. He taller than me and also slim. She had short brown hair. The two dachshunds were quite small and very dark."
