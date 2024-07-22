Brenner: “There will only be full throttle under me”

"We can't put in a performance like that"

And there was an almost complete lack of penetration up front. The motivated regional league runners-up under returning coach Werner Grabher were at least an equal opponent. "I had done a tough training session the day before, the players were tired and lacked energy. Some of them have only been here for a short time and need to acclimatize," the coach qualified. But he immediately added: "Nevertheless, we can't put in a performance like that."