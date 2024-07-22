Respect for Biden, Kremlin wants to “monitor the situation”

Kremlin wants to "closely monitor the new situation"

Speaking of Russia: according to a spokesperson, the Kremlin wants to "closely monitor" the situation following Biden's withdrawal. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had classified Biden as a predictable candidate who would be preferable for Russia. But: "The election is still four months away, and that is a long time in which a lot can change," said Peskov with a view to the US election in November. "We have to be patient and keep a close eye on what happens next." The priority for Russia is to achieve the goals of the war of aggression against Ukraine.