After withdrawal
Respect for Biden, Kremlin wants to “monitor the situation”
International politicians have paid tribute to US President Joe Biden for his withdrawal from the race for another term in office. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky thanked Biden for his "steadfast support", British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his respect for Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz referred to the close transatlantic cooperation thanks to Biden. The Kremlin wants to "closely monitor" the new situation.
Biden had responded to challenging times with courageous steps and his difficult decision not to stand for re-election was respected, Selensky wrote on X. "We will always be grateful for President Biden's leadership. He has supported our country during the most dramatic moments in history," said the President.
It is hoped that America's strong leadership will continue to help prevent "evil from Russia" from succeeding. The USA is Ukraine's strongest supporter against the Russian war of aggression, which has been going on since February 2022.
Zelensky's most recent visit to the USA made headlines after Biden introduced him as "President Putin". The Ukrainian president reacted calmly to the confusion with his arch-enemy.
Kremlin wants to "closely monitor the new situation"
Speaking of Russia: according to a spokesperson, the Kremlin wants to "closely monitor" the situation following Biden's withdrawal. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had classified Biden as a predictable candidate who would be preferable for Russia. But: "The election is still four months away, and that is a long time in which a lot can change," said Peskov with a view to the US election in November. "We have to be patient and keep a close eye on what happens next." The priority for Russia is to achieve the goals of the war of aggression against Ukraine.
"NATO is strong thanks to Biden"
According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Biden's decision deserves respect. "My friend @POTUS Joe Biden has achieved a lot: for his country, for Europe, for the world," Scholz wrote on Platform X. "Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong, the USA is a good and reliable partner for us. His decision not to run again deserves recognition."
German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) commented on Biden's withdrawal: "Half a century for democracy, for the country, for the people - US President Joe Biden has put himself and all his strength at the service of democratic institutions and fought for them. His decision fills me with deep respect."
"Decision of a statesman"
"Dear President Joe Biden, you have often made difficult decisions, thanks to which Poland, America and the world are safer and democracy and freedom are stronger," wrote Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on X. He was convinced that Biden had also been guided by this in his current decision. "This is undoubtedly the decision of a statesman who has served his country for decades," wrote Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on X.
Israel's President Yitzhak Herzog wrote on X: "I would like to express my deepest gratitude to @POTUS." He was the first US president to visit Israel in wartime. "And as a true ally of the Jewish people, he is a symbol of the unbreakable bonds between our two peoples."
"The alliance between Australia and the United States has never been stronger, as we work together to promote democratic values, international security, economic prosperity and climate action for this and future generations," wrote Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Platform X.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also paid tribute to Biden for his decision. "President Biden has dedicated his life to public service, and that deserves great respect," wrote Luxon on X.
Right-wing politicians rail against Biden
The Italian Deputy Prime Minister and leader of Italy's right-wing governing party Lega, Matteo Salvini, welcomed US President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw as the Democrats' presidential candidate. "Biden, whom the great Donald Trump has called 'the worst US president in history', has finally announced his withdrawal from the race for the White House," Salvini said on Facebook.
Austrian politicians gave Biden's withdrawal from the US presidential race a mixed reception. "Enjoy your retirement, Mr. President," wrote FPÖ delegation leader Harald Vilimsky on X. The SPÖ head of delegation in the European Parliament, Andreas Schieder, on the other hand, paid tribute to him. "President Biden was a good president with many important laws. Now he is showing true greatness and insight. The presidential race is open again", Schieder wrote on X.
NEOS delegation leader Helmut Brandstätter praised Biden as a responsible statesman and warned against Trump. "We must take our European security more into our own hands," Brandstätter wrote in a press release. "Trump has announced several times that he has no interest in Europe and dreams of ending Putin's war of aggression in 24 hours. Trump would be a threat to the security of Europe and therefore to the security of Austria." In view of the situation in the USA, Austria finally needs a new security strategy in which Russia is no longer an "essential" partner, said Brandstätter.
