Trouble on Sunday morning
Helicopter rudely woke Linzers from their sleep
What is a helicopter doing over the provincial capital on Sunday morning? Many people on social media were annoyed by the noise pollution, the "Krone" knows the background.
Residents of Linz's Lentia City were rudely awakened from their sleep on Sunday. Between 8 and 9 a.m., helicopter noise disturbed the Sunday peace and quiet - this caused an uproar on social media, with some Linz residents venting their anger: "Why can't this happen on a working day?"; "What kind of buffoon let this go through?" or "This noise is unbearable".
Ventilation units delivered
The reason for the helicopter flights was a delivery of ventilation units to the roof of the Lentia City shopping center in Urfahr, as Roman Pichler from Heli Austria explained. But why exactly on Sunday morning? "For safety reasons, no people should be in the shopping center during the work," said Pichler.
Work flights approved
An application also had to be made to Austro Control for permission to fly below the minimum flight altitude. The province of Upper Austria and the police were aware of this. Ten times, the helicopter used a 50-meter rope to pick up parts in the closed Gstöttnerhofstraße in order to unload them on the Lentia roof.
Onlookers unwanted
"The work was deliberately not announced, otherwise we would have had a lot of onlookers again," explains Pichler and assures: "We certainly don't do it because we want to disturb people, but only to avoid accidents."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
