NÖ-Bahnen on course for success this year

Highlights of the 2nd half of the year

The Himmelstreppe, the panorama car, the Ötscherbär and the nostalgic steam train of the Mariazell Railway are running without restrictions during the summer season despite the modernization work at Mariazell station. The Himmelstreppe runs to Mariazell Ersatzbahnhof, while guests on the seasonal Panoramawagen, Ötscherbär and steam train are taken from Mitterbach to Mariazell town on a shuttle bus. Nothing stands in the way of a relaxed breakfast in the Panorama Car or an action-packed excursion to the Mitterbach Gemeindealpe, including a crawler course and mountain cart descent.