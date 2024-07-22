First interim results
NÖ-Bahnen on course for success this year
More than 600,000 passengers have already traveled with Lower Austrian Railways this year - a new record of success for the company after the record year of 2023.
573,933 people were transported from A to B by Niederösterreich-Bahnen this year from January to June 2024. A record year for the local company. The 600,000th passenger was also welcomed on July 7, eight days earlier than in the previous year and one month earlier than in 2022.
Transport Minister Udo Landbauer (FPÖ) attributes this success to the wide range of services offered by the six train lines and two mountain railroads as well as the ongoing investments and improvements. Managing Director Barbara Komarek is also positive about the second half of the year: "The reduced rates for climate ticket holders on our Wachau and Waldviertelbahn seasonal railroads and the Reblaus Express, the various themed rides, event supplements and new leisure experiences for the whole family offer a great year-round program for all age groups."
Highlights of the 2nd half of the year
The Himmelstreppe, the panorama car, the Ötscherbär and the nostalgic steam train of the Mariazell Railway are running without restrictions during the summer season despite the modernization work at Mariazell station. The Himmelstreppe runs to Mariazell Ersatzbahnhof, while guests on the seasonal Panoramawagen, Ötscherbär and steam train are taken from Mitterbach to Mariazell town on a shuttle bus. Nothing stands in the way of a relaxed breakfast in the Panorama Car or an action-packed excursion to the Mitterbach Gemeindealpe, including a crawler course and mountain cart descent.
The Mariazell Railway offers a varied program: music and enjoyment await visitors at the Wednesday concert at the Laubenbachmühle operations center on 24 July in the municipality of Frankenfels in the district of Lilienfeld, the shooting star trip on 9 August to the Ötscher Tormäuer Nature Park provides unforgettable experiences and the alpine hiking day on the Gemeindealpe takes place for the 74th time on 15 August. On October 5, passengers will be on the trail of nature together with a nature educator.
The Reblaus Express delights young and old with regional delicacies and wines in the Heurigen wagon. The sunset rides on Saturdays in July offer unique views of the Retz hills with a fantastic play of colors. The Waldvierlerbahn offers themed trips for the whole family, such as the exclusive guided tour of Litschau Castle on August 11 and September 8. Culinary highlights await passengers at the Weitraer Bierkirtag on July 21, as well as the Knödelexpress on August 25 and the Karpfenexpress on October 6.
You can also enjoy romantic sunsets on the Hochschneeberg with the Schneebergbahn, and the Schneeberg also enchants the many passengers in the colorful autumn.
