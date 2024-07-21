Zell am See
Nostalgia race: Cycling like in times gone by
Historic flair in the middle of Zell am See with 200 starters who put their pedals to the metal. At the Nostal Bike Race on Saturday, stylish participants and spectators were able to travel back in time for the 21st time.
At the 21st Nostalrad race on Saturday in Zell am See, old weapon bikes were polished to a shine and colorfully decorated: the oldest bike was from the 19th century, the "younger" models from the post-war years.
"It's simply fun. The big attraction is the people who come together and cycle around the lake together," says organizer Franz F. Schmalzl, who also took part himself. Is there a lack of comfort compared to e-bikes and the like? "You can't really say that. The old bikes have a great gear ratio." He no longer considers the term "weapon bike" to be in keeping with the times: "It has become so commonplace because the bikes were built in former weapons factories."
Competitors from all federal states, Germany and Slovenia
Around 200 participants dressed up in historical costumes from the 1920s and 1930s to traditional dress. There were participants from all federal states as well as from Germany and Slovenia. Many of them have been taking part for years. There were also four special tests along the route, ranging from can throwing to hoop races, and prizes were even awarded for the most beautiful men's calves.
