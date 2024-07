Biker (41) dies in tragic traffic accident

The 41-year-old from the district of Weiz was riding a motorcycle that was not licensed for traffic on the Rabenwaldstraße in the direction of Stubenberg shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday when the tragic accident occurred. In a slight right-hand bend, he veered onto the left-hand side of the road, crashed and skidded with his motorcycle under the oncoming car of a 48-year-old man from the Hartberg-Fürstenfeld district.