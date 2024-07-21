Path to a “green” city: alumni garden opens

Two new green oases are delighting the hearts of the state capital. In contrast to the Cathedral Square, delicate little plants are making their way to full bloom in the newly created Alumni Garden and the new Sturm 19 Park in St. Pölten. The newly designed recreational area not far from the bishop's residence is now open to everyone 365 days a year. "This quiet little place with rose beds, a seating area under trees, another fountain and the pergola make the alumni garden perfect on almost 2000 square meters with a Tuscan ambience and a view of the cathedral church," says a delighted Matthias Stadler.