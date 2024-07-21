Tuscan flair
Path to a “green” city: alumni garden opens
The alumni garden is a haven of peace in the heart of the provincial capital, while the new Sturm 19 Park is now the place for fun and action.
Two new green oases are delighting the hearts of the state capital. In contrast to the Cathedral Square, delicate little plants are making their way to full bloom in the newly created Alumni Garden and the new Sturm 19 Park in St. Pölten. The newly designed recreational area not far from the bishop's residence is now open to everyone 365 days a year. "This quiet little place with rose beds, a seating area under trees, another fountain and the pergola make the alumni garden perfect on almost 2000 square meters with a Tuscan ambience and a view of the cathedral church," says a delighted Matthias Stadler.
A place of togetherness
The city and the Diocese of St. Pölten concluded a building rights agreement for the implementation. "This garden will not only be a place for recreation and socializing, but also a valuable space for the students of the University College of Teacher Education - with many opportunities for learning, but also for relaxing," explained Diocesan Bishop Alois Schwarz at the opening ceremony.
The construction work on the new green "gem" was like a journey into the past: for example, bomb craters, dozens of helmets and even parts of gas masks from the Nazi era were unearthed.
Oasis in the district with the highest population density
An approximately two-hectare nature and recreation area is now also available to the north of the main railway station on the former site of the Sturm 19 soccer pitch. "With this park, we have now been able to create another leisure oasis in the middle of our city in the district with the highest population density," says Stadler.
There are countless sun loungers, hammocks, a wooden deck, a twelve-metre-long climbing frame, a sand play area and a water feature with a giant swing. A bowling alley, a calisthenics facility for fitness enthusiasts, trampolines, a basketball half-court, a table tennis table and a volleyball court round off the facilities in the Sturm 19 Park. Outdoor action is guaranteed!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
