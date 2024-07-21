Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tuscan flair

Path to a “green” city: alumni garden opens

Nachrichten
21.07.2024 16:00

The alumni garden is a haven of peace in the heart of the provincial capital, while the new Sturm 19 Park is now the place for fun and action.

comment0 Kommentare

Two new green oases are delighting the hearts of the state capital. In contrast to the Cathedral Square, delicate little plants are making their way to full bloom in the newly created Alumni Garden and the new Sturm 19 Park in St. Pölten. The newly designed recreational area not far from the bishop's residence is now open to everyone 365 days a year. "This quiet little place with rose beds, a seating area under trees, another fountain and the pergola make the alumni garden perfect on almost 2000 square meters with a Tuscan ambience and a view of the cathedral church," says a delighted Matthias Stadler.

A place of togetherness
The city and the Diocese of St. Pölten concluded a building rights agreement for the implementation. "This garden will not only be a place for recreation and socializing, but also a valuable space for the students of the University College of Teacher Education - with many opportunities for learning, but also for relaxing," explained Diocesan Bishop Alois Schwarz at the opening ceremony.

The construction work on the new green "gem" was like a journey into the past: for example, bomb craters, dozens of helmets and even parts of gas masks from the Nazi era were unearthed.

Fun and games are the focus in Sturm-19-Park on the northern side of the city. (Bild: Josef Bollwein)
Fun and games are the focus in Sturm-19-Park on the northern side of the city.
(Bild: Josef Bollwein)
Mayor Matthias Stadler and Diocesan Bishop Alois Schwarz at the opening ceremony (Bild: Christian Krückel)
Mayor Matthias Stadler and Diocesan Bishop Alois Schwarz at the opening ceremony
(Bild: Christian Krückel)
In addition to nature experiences for walkers, there is also a water playground for children and opportunities for sporting activities (Bild: Josef Vorlaufer)
In addition to nature experiences for walkers, there is also a water playground for children and opportunities for sporting activities
(Bild: Josef Vorlaufer)

Oasis in the district with the highest population density
An approximately two-hectare nature and recreation area is now also available to the north of the main railway station on the former site of the Sturm 19 soccer pitch. "With this park, we have now been able to create another leisure oasis in the middle of our city in the district with the highest population density," says Stadler.

There are countless sun loungers, hammocks, a wooden deck, a twelve-metre-long climbing frame, a sand play area and a water feature with a giant swing. A bowling alley, a calisthenics facility for fitness enthusiasts, trampolines, a basketball half-court, a table tennis table and a volleyball court round off the facilities in the Sturm 19 Park. Outdoor action is guaranteed!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf