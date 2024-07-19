New coalition dispute
The difficult search for a Commissioner duo
The newly elected EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants each member state to put forward two candidates - one woman and one man - for the post of EU Commissioner. Who will Austria nominate? The Greens are expected to put forward Leonore Gewessler. But the small coalition partner denies this.
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer does not yet see any time pressure for the nomination of the EU Commission candidate. However, if Austria wants to get more than just a residual post in the EU Commission, the government should finally get going. The Greens are using the time to provoke the ÖVP with new candidate names.
Two weeks ago, the name Othmar Karas was launched by the Greens as a compromise candidate via the media. The ÖVP's EU veteran is a red rag for many in the party. "It would be comparable if the ÖVP wanted to nominate the former Green Peter Pilz", said one ÖVP member.
For the Greens, on the other hand, the ÖVP's rejection of Karas came as a surprise, according to the Green leadership. "Othmar Karas may not always have toed the party line, but he stands for a strong Europe in a difficult geopolitical situation and he is very well connected in Brussels," said a high-ranking Green.
The ÖVP's favorite, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner, on the other hand, has zero chances with the Greens. "All he does is make petty savings. In the next few years, however, the EU will have to find the money to initiate the energy transition and investments in the grids are needed," say the Greens.
The muddled situation has not become any easier as a result of the new mandate from EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The newly elected head of the EU wants one woman and one man from each country to be nominated for the position of Commissioner.
The "Standard" reported that the Greens are now bringing Leonore Gewessler into play. The Greens denied this to the "Krone". "We want to move away from party political thinking. That is why we will certainly not propose a dark green party candidate".
Is Edtstadler's hour coming?
In an emergency, this could be the hour of ÖVP Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler. It is true that the relationship between Edtstadler and Nehammer is not the best. But before Karas comes, it might be better to send "Karo" to Brussels, could be the motto. But here, too, the ÖVP must expect a Green "no". The constitutional minister described the renaturation law as a "dictate from Brussels". This "FPÖ-speak disqualifies Edtstadler", says a Green.
This stalemate does not make the search for a candidate any easier. Alexander van der Bellen is also said to be exerting pressure to finally reach an agreement. But the Greens are adamant that the Black Party must move. "We don't see why we should provide ÖVP members with jobs for which they are not sufficiently qualified", said one Green. Sounds like a good mood in the coalition ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
