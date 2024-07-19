The difficult search for a Commissioner duo

Is Edtstadler's hour coming?

In an emergency, this could be the hour of ÖVP Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler. It is true that the relationship between Edtstadler and Nehammer is not the best. But before Karas comes, it might be better to send "Karo" to Brussels, could be the motto. But here, too, the ÖVP must expect a Green "no". The constitutional minister described the renaturation law as a "dictate from Brussels". This "FPÖ-speak disqualifies Edtstadler", says a Green.