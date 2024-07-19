Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tour de France 2024

Pogacar crushes the competition on stage 19!

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 16:36

Top favorite Tadej Pogacar has made a preliminary decision on his way to a third triumph at the Tour de France!

comment0 Kommentare

The 25-year-old Slovenian from the UAE team delivered a demonstration of power on the 144.6 kilometers from Embrun up to the Isola 2000 ski resort on Friday and took his fourth stage win in the current Tour of France with his success in the 19th stage. In the overall standings, he extended his lead over Jonas Vingegaard (Visma) to 5:03 minutes.

The Dane was unable to follow his arch-rival Pogacar and crossed the finish line in sixth place, 1:42 minutes behind third overall Remco Evenepoel (Soudal), on the difficult Alpine stage with 4400 meters of climbing. Second place went to the US American Matteo Jorgenson (+21 seconds) ahead of the Brit Simon Yates (+40). Richard Carapaz from Ecuador took the lead in the mountains classification in fourth place.

The red-white-red hopeful Felix Gall had to abandon the race on the penultimate climb and finished in 22nd place, 12:06 minutes behind the leader. It was a bitter setback in the battle for the top ten on the third-to-last stage, with the Decathlon pro slipping to 14th place.

The final stage in the high mountains is on the program on Saturday. More than 4700 vertical meters and four climbs await the riders at the mountain arrival in the Alps at the Col de la Couillole, followed by a hilly individual time trial on Sunday. Vingegaard's last hope for the yellow jersey is a blackout by Pogacar.

On the first of the day's three climbs up the Col de Vars, a nine-man breakaway group broke away, which included Jorgenson and Wilco Kelderman, Vingegaard's two most important helpers in the high mountains. Pogacar and his team controlled the action behind them, with a gap of around four minutes over long stretches. On the second climb, the breakaway group was reduced to six riders. When the peloton also headed for the roof of the Tour, Gall was no longer able to keep up with the leading group.

Over the highest point of the Tour on the Cime de la Bonette (2802 meters above sea level), the 26-year-old East Tyrolean rolled over the peloton with a gap of more than two minutes to the leading riders. Gall, who won the queen stage last year, started the third-last stage in eleventh place overall, meaning that the hoped-for jump into the top ten was a long way off.

On the 16-kilometre final climb, Jorgenson launched an attack for the stage win. Pogacar attacked around ten kilometers before the finish, Vingegaard was unable to follow and stayed on Evenepoel's wheel. The UAE star was out of sight of his rivals in no time at all and finished just ahead of Jorgenson.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf