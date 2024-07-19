Pogacar crushes the competition on stage 19!

On the first of the day's three climbs up the Col de Vars, a nine-man breakaway group broke away, which included Jorgenson and Wilco Kelderman, Vingegaard's two most important helpers in the high mountains. Pogacar and his team controlled the action behind them, with a gap of around four minutes over long stretches. On the second climb, the breakaway group was reduced to six riders. When the peloton also headed for the roof of the Tour, Gall was no longer able to keep up with the leading group.