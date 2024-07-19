Tour de France 2024
Pogacar crushes the competition on stage 19!
Top favorite Tadej Pogacar has made a preliminary decision on his way to a third triumph at the Tour de France!
The 25-year-old Slovenian from the UAE team delivered a demonstration of power on the 144.6 kilometers from Embrun up to the Isola 2000 ski resort on Friday and took his fourth stage win in the current Tour of France with his success in the 19th stage. In the overall standings, he extended his lead over Jonas Vingegaard (Visma) to 5:03 minutes.
The Dane was unable to follow his arch-rival Pogacar and crossed the finish line in sixth place, 1:42 minutes behind third overall Remco Evenepoel (Soudal), on the difficult Alpine stage with 4400 meters of climbing. Second place went to the US American Matteo Jorgenson (+21 seconds) ahead of the Brit Simon Yates (+40). Richard Carapaz from Ecuador took the lead in the mountains classification in fourth place.
The red-white-red hopeful Felix Gall had to abandon the race on the penultimate climb and finished in 22nd place, 12:06 minutes behind the leader. It was a bitter setback in the battle for the top ten on the third-to-last stage, with the Decathlon pro slipping to 14th place.
The final stage in the high mountains is on the program on Saturday. More than 4700 vertical meters and four climbs await the riders at the mountain arrival in the Alps at the Col de la Couillole, followed by a hilly individual time trial on Sunday. Vingegaard's last hope for the yellow jersey is a blackout by Pogacar.
On the first of the day's three climbs up the Col de Vars, a nine-man breakaway group broke away, which included Jorgenson and Wilco Kelderman, Vingegaard's two most important helpers in the high mountains. Pogacar and his team controlled the action behind them, with a gap of around four minutes over long stretches. On the second climb, the breakaway group was reduced to six riders. When the peloton also headed for the roof of the Tour, Gall was no longer able to keep up with the leading group.
Over the highest point of the Tour on the Cime de la Bonette (2802 meters above sea level), the 26-year-old East Tyrolean rolled over the peloton with a gap of more than two minutes to the leading riders. Gall, who won the queen stage last year, started the third-last stage in eleventh place overall, meaning that the hoped-for jump into the top ten was a long way off.
On the 16-kilometre final climb, Jorgenson launched an attack for the stage win. Pogacar attacked around ten kilometers before the finish, Vingegaard was unable to follow and stayed on Evenepoel's wheel. The UAE star was out of sight of his rivals in no time at all and finished just ahead of Jorgenson.
