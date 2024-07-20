Outcry from nursing staff before the new takeover

The staff also reacted indignantly. In a statement, they criticized the fact that neither Mayor Martin Pelzer (ÖVP) nor the management had sufficiently addressed the concerns of the staff and the shortage of skilled workers. There have been 16 redundancies in the last three years compared to eleven new appointments. The staff shortage led to the closure of the Sonnenhof in 2022 with ten beds and the entire basement with 14 beds in the current year.