Long-awaited ferry departs from Monday in the Wachau region

Ferry departs on Monday

Exactly seven weeks after the accident, the time has now come: the ferry will depart from the south bank of the Wachau next Monday - from Danube station no. 13 in Aggsbach-Dorf to the concrete ramp at Radlerhof Kienesberger in Aggstein, to be precise. The ferry runs every 30 minutes in both directions every day from 9 am to 6 pm. Each trip takes five to eight minutes and is free of charge for cyclists and pedestrians. At peak times, such as weekends and public holidays, the transport service is even doubled.