Stolen Salzburg cab turns up in Bavaria

10,000 euros in damage

As it soon turned out, two young men - 23 and 29 years old from neighboring Berchtesgaden - had asked for a ride home after visiting an establishment in Salzburg. One of the men asked the cab driver (60) for water. After the cab driver stopped to get a bottle of water from the trunk, the passenger sat in the driver's seat and both drove off in the direction of Bavaria. The cab driver's cell phone was in the vehicle, so he was unable to inform the police immediately.