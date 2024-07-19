Invasion in the Danube
Jellyfish are on the loose in Vienna: are they dangerous?
Huge swarms of the exotic cnidarians are currently on the move on the New Danube. What is this curious natural spectacle all about and are the creatures actually dangerous?
On Thursday afternoon, many swimmers were astonished by the white carpet that suddenly appeared on the New Danube relief channel not far from Weir 1. The jellyfish are on the loose in Vienna!
"Everything was full of the animals. It looked like it was snowing underwater," says Krone reader Jennifer Huber-Stern, who was also surprised.
Indication of the good water quality of the Danube
The current high water temperature is primarily responsible for the appearance of the exotic creatures. It must be over 25 degrees Celsius. The New Danube is currently a warm 27 degrees, and in the Old Danube it is even 28 degrees.
I almost took a jellyfish ashore on my head after surfacing!
„Krone“-Leserin Jennifer Huber-Stern
This is a good sign for the city of Vienna. The presence of the animals is a natural indicator of good water quality, as they are particularly sensitive to environmental influences and can only develop in clean waters, according to the Vienna Water Department (MA 45). Known occurrences in Vienna to date: Old Danube, New Danube, Kuchelau harbor on the Danube and various floodplain waters.
At the same time, the all-clear is given. There is no cause for concern, as the little creatures are completely harmless to humans. Although the freshwater jellyfish have stinging capsules, these cannot penetrate human skin. The phenomenon usually only occurs once a year. So if you want to see this unique natural spectacle, you should hurry!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
