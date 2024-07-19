Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Invasion in the Danube

Jellyfish are on the loose in Vienna: are they dangerous?

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 15:17

Huge swarms of the exotic cnidarians are currently on the move on the New Danube. What is this curious natural spectacle all about and are the creatures actually dangerous?

comment0 Kommentare

On Thursday afternoon, many swimmers were astonished by the white carpet that suddenly appeared on the New Danube relief channel not far from Weir 1. The jellyfish are on the loose in Vienna!

"Everything was full of the animals. It looked like it was snowing underwater," says Krone reader Jennifer Huber-Stern, who was also surprised.

"It looked like it was snowing underwater," says the Krone reader, who photographed the jellyfish for us. (Bild: Jennifer Huber-Stern)
"It looked like it was snowing underwater," says the Krone reader, who photographed the jellyfish for us.
(Bild: Jennifer Huber-Stern)

Indication of the good water quality of the Danube
The current high water temperature is primarily responsible for the appearance of the exotic creatures. It must be over 25 degrees Celsius. The New Danube is currently a warm 27 degrees, and in the Old Danube it is even 28 degrees.

Zitat Icon

I almost took a jellyfish ashore on my head after surfacing!

„Krone“-Leserin Jennifer Huber-Stern

This is a good sign for the city of Vienna. The presence of the animals is a natural indicator of good water quality, as they are particularly sensitive to environmental influences and can only develop in clean waters, according to the Vienna Water Department (MA 45). Known occurrences in Vienna to date: Old Danube, New Danube, Kuchelau harbor on the Danube and various floodplain waters.

The animals are widespread as sessile polyps in clean eye waters, ... (Bild: Jennifer Huber-Stern)
The animals are widespread as sessile polyps in clean eye waters, ...
(Bild: Jennifer Huber-Stern)
... the development into a free-swimming jellyfish is relatively rare ... (Bild: Jennifer Huber-Stern)
... the development into a free-swimming jellyfish is relatively rare ...
(Bild: Jennifer Huber-Stern)
... at water temperatures above about 25 degrees. (Bild: Jennifer Huber-Stern)
... at water temperatures above about 25 degrees.
(Bild: Jennifer Huber-Stern)

At the same time, the all-clear is given. There is no cause for concern, as the little creatures are completely harmless to humans. Although the freshwater jellyfish have stinging capsules, these cannot penetrate human skin. The phenomenon usually only occurs once a year. So if you want to see this unique natural spectacle, you should hurry!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf