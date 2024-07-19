Unofficial politics
ÖVP: Once you say goodbye, you never come home again
History is repeating itself in the Upper Austrian ÖVP: leaving for Vienna makes a career in Upper Austria practically impossible. This also applies to Provincial Councillor Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer. The "Krone" knows the background and details.
In the Upper Austrian ÖVP, decisions on appointments to functions at the top of the state follow a certain logic: once you leave, you are no longer in. And so Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, who is still an ambitious state councillor, especially in his own right, will also be aware that his departure to Vienna - the 44-year-old family man from Linz succeeds Karlheinz Kopf as Secretary General of the Chamber of Commerce - has taken him out of the game as successor to state leader Thomas Stelzer
Leitl, Mitterlehner, Strugl: No return to Linz
Generally speaking, it's like this: Once you've gone to Vienna, you don't come back. There are several examples of this. In chronological order, there is Christoph Leitl, who was always said to have a great desire to become provincial governor as a rival to former provincial governor Josef Pühringer. He made it all the way to deputy governor and economic councillor. But then he followed the call from Vienna (orchestrated by Upper Austria?) and became President of the Chamber of Commerce. Leitl made history there and was even re-elected twice in 2004 and 2009.
Upper Austrian ousted by the Sebastian Kurz party
But there is also Reinhold Mitterlehner. From the bench of MPs, he made it to the top of the state as Economics Minister, ÖVP Federal Chairman and Vice-Chancellor. After the departure of Michael Spindelegger, he was right at the top alongside the then SPÖ Federal Chancellor Christian Kern, before he was ousted by the young party around Sebastian Kurz. Interesting in this context: Mitterlehner from Mühlviertel also had his roots in the Chamber of Commerce in Linz.
Leaving politics after 21 years
Michael Strugl, who once competed with Stelzer for the succession as governor, was also a regional economic councillor and deputy governor. After 21 years in provincial politics, he said goodbye in 2018 and joined the electricity group Verbund. Initially as a member of the Executive Board, he has been Chairman since 2021. The manager is regarded as Hattmannsdorfer's political mentor and it is said that Strugl did not talk him out of his decision to move to Vienna.
Office of regional leader a long way off
Where will Hattmannsdorfer end up after the springboard to Vienna - meaning the post of WK Secretary General? Certainly in the National Council, because he is running in fifth place on the federal list. It's more likely that he won't end up at the head of state (ministerial post or more). Word from those close to him is that he does not want to take on this ejector seat.
He would rather do as Strugl did - and aim for a managerial job in a top company. The position of Secretary General (4000 employees in Austria) could give him the tools to do so. And also the contacts. The office of Governor of Upper Austria seems a long way off.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
