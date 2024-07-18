Terror in the community building
“They should just stick to the house rules”
Noise, threats, harassment - a tenant despairs of her neighbors. No one has been able to solve the problem yet.
It's like the Wild West in a council building in Vivaldigasse in Favoriten. At least that's how long-time tenant Bernadette W. describes it. "My postbox was broken into, eggs and stones were thrown onto my balcony," she says. And all because she was complaining about noise and smells.
A rude awakening
W. has the most problems with a neighboring family of seven. "They drill until two in the morning." When she reported this to the police, she had a rude awakening shortly afterwards.
"Suddenly I got a complaint because I had been banging on a metal pipe for 90 minutes," says W., stunned. "I know these knocking noises, they're from a problem I reported last November."
Reckless behavior and constant violations of the house rules must have serious consequences, up to and including eviction.
Wiener FPÖ-Obmann Dominik Nepp
Bild: APA/Georg Hochmuth
No quality of life
Wiener Wohnen has given the neighbor several written warnings. "However, he vehemently rejects all accusations. There are no complaints from any of the other neighbors either," explains a spokesperson when asked by the "Krone". W.: "Everyone's hands are tied, but that's no quality of life. In the meantime, the situation is affecting my psyche."
Mediation failed
According to Wiener Wohnen, housing partners were called in to mediate. Both sides had refused. However, W. denies this and says that the talks have achieved nothing. "I just want peace and quiet - and for everyone to stick to the house rules," she appeals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.