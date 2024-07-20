Increasing danger of heat for the body

Watch out in a heat emergency!

When the body runs hot, sunstroke and heatstroke can occur. The first warning signs are Headache, dizziness, nausea, listlessness, dry mouth or cramps in the arms or legs. Quick action is then required. It is essential to move those affected into the shade. Keep their head and upper body upright. Offer fluids to drink and place damp cloths on the forehead and upper body. If there is no improvement after a short time, call an ambulance.