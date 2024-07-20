Global warming
Increasing danger of heat for the body
Sweltering heat, especially in cities, can put an enormous strain on the body. Children, the elderly and socially disadvantaged people are particularly at risk. What to look out for.
Due to climate change, there will also be more and more hot days in Austria. The body can adapt to higher temperatures by dilating the blood vessels and starting to sweat. However, this natural temperature mechanism no longer works properly in prolonged and extreme heat.
Negative consequences of excessive heat
Blood pressure drops and you lose a lot of fluids and salts through sweating. This puts a strain on the cardiovascular system. Heat can also aggravate respiratory diseases, impair sleep and lead to kidney disease. There is also an increased risk of thrombosis and heart attacks. According to studies, heatwaves are associated with more hospital admissions and a higher mortality rate.
"Older age and female gender is THE risk factor for heat-related deaths. However, the exact reason why women are more affected is not known," emphasized Prof. Dr. med. univ. Michael Freissmuth, Head of the Center for Physiology and Pharmacology, at the Pharmacists' Congress in Pörtschach (K). "But patients with chronic illnesses such as cardiac insufficiency, diabetes, Parkinson's disease or polyneuropathy are also at risk."
The heart has to work harder
Heat stress causes the cardiac output (the amount of blood that the heart pumps into the bloodstream in one minute) to increase approximately 2.5-fold at rest.
In patients with cardiac insufficiency, the increase in blood flow to the skin, which is so important for cooling, is restricted. To prevent complications, patients should discuss special precautions with their doctor.
Infants are particularly at risk
The core body temperature of infants and small children rises more quickly than that of adults. Parents must therefore protect their children from overheating.
Caution! Never leave children alone in the car! In extreme heat, a closed vehicle can become a death trap within minutes. At temperatures of around 36 degrees, the interior of the vehicle heats up to 50 degrees within half an hour - often a fatal danger for small children who are not yet able to free themselves and animals.
Number of accidents increases significantly
"The health consequences of excessive heat stress are manifold. Among other things, heat exhaustion or heat stroke can occur. There is also an increased risk of accidents, e.g. in road traffic or when swimming, and the risk of drowning," explained Dr. Thomas Quinton, specialist in internal medicine (cardiology) in Vienna, at the congress.
As Statistics Austria shows, the risk of a traffic accident resulting in personal injury is significantly higher on days with temperatures above 30 degrees than on cooler days.
Watch out in a heat emergency!
When the body runs hot, sunstroke and heatstroke can occur. The first warning signs are Headache, dizziness, nausea, listlessness, dry mouth or cramps in the arms or legs. Quick action is then required. It is essential to move those affected into the shade. Keep their head and upper body upright. Offer fluids to drink and place damp cloths on the forehead and upper body. If there is no improvement after a short time, call an ambulance.
Socially disadvantaged people are particularly at risk from heatwaves. They usually live in homes that have no thermal insulation and are poorly equipped (e.g. no external blinds, no air conditioning).
