Vacation feelings in the middle of Vienna

Cool off and feel the sand on your toes on the Danube Island - either at Copa Beach with its numerous food trucks and drinks stalls or at the brand new Pier 22 directly opposite. Wooden seating and loungers await you here, and you can also relax on the grass. But the highlight is definitely the nets stretched across the water, where you can make yourself comfortable. In addition, numerous bathing bays now make it easier to enter the New Danube.