In in Vienna
Vacation feelings in the middle of Vienna
Endless heat, but not a beach in sight? A break at home can also be relaxing and varied. Our city also has a lot to offer in summer
All those who are not drawn to the south this summer can also experience the vacation feeling in the city:
There is a bit of "Bella Italia" on Rathausplatz, for example, where the Aperol piazza has been set up again this year. Relax on a deckchair, watch the hustle and bustle and enjoy the cult orange drink. You can experience the whole world at the film festival, at least in culinary terms.
Cool off and feel the sand on your toes on the Danube Island - either at Copa Beach with its numerous food trucks and drinks stalls or at the brand new Pier 22 directly opposite. Wooden seating and loungers await you here, and you can also relax on the grass. But the highlight is definitely the nets stretched across the water, where you can make yourself comfortable. In addition, numerous bathing bays now make it easier to enter the New Danube.
The new Arena Beach in Kaisermühlen and the Pirat Bay on the New Danube also give you that beach feeling. Here, sand has been piled up over a length of 200 meters, where you can make yourself comfortable for free.
If you want to see even more of the "Sea of Vienna", you should hire a pedalo or take a round trip on the "Copa Cruise" ferry boat. This runs every Friday to Sunday and on public holidays, stopping at Copa Beach, Floridsdorfer, Nord- and Jedleseerbrücke. A one-way ticket costs three euros per person.
The "DDSG Blue Danube" theme cruises are also on the water. An extensive program is once again on offer during the vacations: from a Heurigen cruise to Swedish nights and BBQ evenings.
An oasis in the middle of the city can be found in the garden of the Hotel Zeitgeist near the main railway station: sun loungers, lots of greenery, the smallest golf course in the city and a boules court are available for free use - even for those who are not staying at the hotel.
With 30 degrees and sunshine, the African elephants at Schönbrunn are also enjoying the refreshing water. Although they are used to the summer temperatures, they enjoy cooling off in their bathing pool or being showered off by the keepers. With a bit of luck, you can experience this spectacle live on hot days from 1 pm.
Probably the hottest swimming pool at the moment, with a hip Cuban-style rooftop bar, can be found on the roof of the new Hoxton Hotel right next to the Stadtpark in the Landstraße district. However, the outdoor pool is only accessible to hotel guests. It starts at 129 euros per night.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.