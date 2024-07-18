Young white-tailed eagles are now conquering the Thayatal

Habitat for rare animal species

The cross-border protected area in Lower Austria and the Czech Republic is a hotspot for biodiversity. Rare animals such as the wildcat, black stork and noble crayfish have found an ideal habitat here. And the white-tailed eagle, Austria's largest bird of prey, has also enjoyed using the natural paradise on the Thaya as a wintering ground since the 1990s. The first breeding attempt was made by a pair of white-tailed eagles last year, but this was abandoned after a few weeks. This year, however, the hopes of the offspring were fulfilled - the young white-tailed eagles will leave their parents' eyrie in the fall.