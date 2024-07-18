Vorteilswelt
First breeding success

Young white-tailed eagles are now conquering the Thayatal

Nachrichten
18.07.2024 19:00

A special success for species conservation in Lower Austria. For the first time, two young white-tailed eagles have hatched in the Thayatal Nature Park. This expands the range of Austria's largest birds of prey. 

For a long time, the white-tailed eagle was thought to be extinct in Austria. For three decades, however, the proud bird of prey has been slowly returning to red-white-red climes. There are now 70 breeding pairs in the country - and since this year there is also one in the Thayatal National Park.

Young white-tailed eagles spread their wings
National park ranger Robert Müller discovered the eyrie in a treetop back in March. And from April, he was able to observe a pair of eagles raising two young there. "They have now reached a considerable size and are exploring their surroundings on their first excursions," says the experienced game warden happily: "This means that the first successful breeding of the white-tailed eagle in our Thayatal National Park has been secured."

Two young birds wait in the white-tailed eagle nest in the Thayatal National Park for food, which their parents tirelessly bring in. (Bild: Julian Wipplinger)
Two young birds wait in the white-tailed eagle nest in the Thayatal National Park for food, which their parents tirelessly bring in.
(Bild: Julian Wipplinger)

Habitat for rare animal species
The cross-border protected area in Lower Austria and the Czech Republic is a hotspot for biodiversity. Rare animals such as the wildcat, black stork and noble crayfish have found an ideal habitat here. And the white-tailed eagle, Austria's largest bird of prey, has also enjoyed using the natural paradise on the Thaya as a wintering ground since the 1990s. The first breeding attempt was made by a pair of white-tailed eagles last year, but this was abandoned after a few weeks. This year, however, the hopes of the offspring were fulfilled - the young white-tailed eagles will leave their parents' eyrie in the fall.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
