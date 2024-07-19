After the attack:
Internal party egg dance in the SPÖ Simmering
After an egg was thrown at district leader Thomas Steinhart and his deputy Ramona Miletic (both SPÖ) at the SPÖ Simmering family party, the sparks are now also flying within the party.
Raw eggs were thrown from a high-rise building on Svetelsky Platz at the SPÖ family party on July 6. Steinhart was narrowly missed, but a few minutes later Miletic was hit in the head. "At first I didn't think anything of it, but after the second attempt hit me, I would assume it was a targeted attack," she says. The district pressed charges, but it was difficult to track down the perpetrators. Steinhart: "You can disagree, but then it has to be discussed. Something like that is not right."
After the eggs flew first, the sparks are now flying - within the party. After unrest during the preparation of the election list, things are boiling over just two months before the National Council elections in the district that is so important to the SPÖ. Because the embarrassing incident is being discussed by the general public, there have been discussions in an internal group. Steinhart is now even calling for the immediate resignation of National Councillor and former district party chairman Harald Troch. The "Krone" is in possession of the chat transcripts (see excerpt).
Troch was party chairman of the SPÖ Simmering from 2007 to 2021 and has been a member of the National Council for the district since 2013. After the election in September, his seat will be taken over by Heinrich Himmer, the current Vienna Director of Education. Troch was no longer nominated by the district party, but no one from the SPÖ Simmering wanted to comment on the matter when asked by Krone.
Particularly piquant: the district in the east of the city is considered a "battleground". In 2015, the Red Party suffered a historic defeat here. For the first time, a district was lost to the FPÖ. Former district leader Paul Stadler (FPÖ) will enter the ring again in the 2025 Vienna elections and try to recapture the district.
