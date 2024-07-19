Internal party egg dance in the SPÖ Simmering

After the eggs flew first, the sparks are now flying - within the party. After unrest during the preparation of the election list, things are boiling over just two months before the National Council elections in the district that is so important to the SPÖ. Because the embarrassing incident is being discussed by the general public, there have been discussions in an internal group. Steinhart is now even calling for the immediate resignation of National Councillor and former district party chairman Harald Troch. The "Krone" is in possession of the chat transcripts (see excerpt).