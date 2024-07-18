Petition for more greenery
More flowers could soon bloom on Mozartplatz
Several entrepreneurs want even more green space and a better quality of stay in the redesign of Waagplatz and Mozartplatz. They have launched a petition. The pavement also plays a major role in this.
We should learn from our mistakes," says Michaela Schirlbauer. The entrepreneur and boutique owner on Mozartplatz in Salzburg's old town is referring to the surface design on the neighboring Residenzplatz, which is around five years old. No trees, no plants, just fine gravel. "In the cafés on the square, drinks often have to be served twice because of the dust," says Schirlbauer.
She wants to have another in-depth discussion about the redesign of Mozartplatz planned by the City of Salzburg for 2026. Together with fellow entrepreneurs, Schirlbauer is therefore collecting signatures from the public. Among other things, they are calling for mobile green plants, seating and a road surface that can seep away.
There is already a beautiful flower bed around the Mozart statue. This could easily be extended by a few meters and turned into a meadow.
Michaela Schirlbauer, Unternehmerin am Mozartplatz
It should be everything but gravel. Schirlbauer has a bold idea for the surface. "There is already a flower bed around the Mozart statue. You could easily enlarge that and create a meadow area," says the local resident. Around 700 people have already signed the petition.
Three trees to be planted next to Mozart statue
Today, Thursday, they want to hand over the lists to Kay-Michael Dankl (KPÖ Plus). The neo-city councillor still sees a need for action at Waagplatz and Mozartplatz, despite the unanimous decision and preparatory work by city councillor Anna Schiester (Greens).
"There are several trees coming. Including three right next to the Mozart monument," says Dankl. Two fountains are planned, one at Waagplatz and one at the former Michaelsbrunnen. And the gravel? "We are currently testing coarser gravel. It certainly won't be as fine a gravel surface as at Residenzplatz."
