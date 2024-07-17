A sad balance sheet
“Bloody roads”: four road deaths in one day
July 15 was a black day in Lower Austria. As was only just announced, four road users lost their lives on the country's roads on this day. The summary of a sad accumulation of tragedies.
It all began at 0.50 a.m. on July 15: two men found a bicycle and later also the 45-year-old Hungarian rider of the bicycle near the crash barrier on Kosterbergstraße in Neulengbach in the district of St. Pölten. After notifying the emergency services, they attended to the motionless man and began resuscitation. But unfortunately in vain, as the 45-year-old died at the scene of the accident. The police have ruled out the possibility that the man was not at fault, as he probably crashed his bike into the verge and then fell.
Woman freed from car in Krems
Another tragic and ultimately fatal accident took place on the same day at around 1.25 p.m. on the B3 in the municipality of Krems. A 78-year-old woman from the district of Krems was traveling from Melk in the direction of Krems when, for unknown reasons, she drove into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the car of a 71-year-old man from the district of Melk. The woman was trapped in the car and unconscious. A doctor who happened to be passing by administered first aid to the 78-year-old woman, while other first aiders attended to the seriously injured man. Despite rapid extrication by the fire department and immediate resuscitation, the emergency services lost the battle for the driver's life. The 71-year-old was taken by ambulance to Krems University Hospital.
Motorcyclist crashed
The next tragic accident followed at around 3.10 pm. A 78-year-old man from the district of Lilienfeld was riding his motorcycle on the B18 in his home district of Hainfeld. He was coming from Berndorf in the direction of Traisen and crashed on the road for unknown reasons, suffering fatal injuries. The B18 was closed from 3.30 pm to 4.15 pm.
22-year-old died in Breitenfurt near Vienna
On the same day, another tragedy occurred that claimed the life of a 22-year-old car driver from the district of Mödling. He was driving his BMW on the main road from Hochroterd towards Vienna in Breitenfurt near Vienna when he suddenly veered off the road to the left and crashed head-on into a street lamp. Due to the violent collision, his vehicle was thrown into the ditch to the right of the road.
The 22-year-old was probably not wearing a seatbelt, but was trapped in his car. "Due to the serious injuries, it was decided to carry out a crash rescue of the driver so that resuscitation measures could begin immediately," reported the fire department. These were continued until the arrival and handover to the emergency doctor. Here too, the casualty suffered such serious injuries that the emergency services were unable to win the fight for his life. The main road was closed to all traffic until 3 am.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
