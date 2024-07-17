“Bloody roads”: four road deaths in one day

Woman freed from car in Krems

Another tragic and ultimately fatal accident took place on the same day at around 1.25 p.m. on the B3 in the municipality of Krems. A 78-year-old woman from the district of Krems was traveling from Melk in the direction of Krems when, for unknown reasons, she drove into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the car of a 71-year-old man from the district of Melk. The woman was trapped in the car and unconscious. A doctor who happened to be passing by administered first aid to the 78-year-old woman, while other first aiders attended to the seriously injured man. Despite rapid extrication by the fire department and immediate resuscitation, the emergency services lost the battle for the driver's life. The 71-year-old was taken by ambulance to Krems University Hospital.